On Suspicion of Infidelity, Enraged Telangana Man Kills Wife, Two Children

Hyderabad: Suspecting his wife's fidelity, a man allegedly murdered her and their two children, including a foster son, at their house in Vikarabad district in Telangana before surrendering to the police.

The 32-year-old private firm employee hit his wife, who was a divorcee, and their daughter (5) with a rod resulting in their death and later strangled the nine-year-old son to death late Sunday, they said.

The man started suspecting his wifes fidelity after seeing some messages on her mobile phone and grew suspicious. He used to get drunk and quarrel with her over the matter, police said.

On Sunday night, a heated argument broke out between the couple following which the man committed the crime. He thought of committing suicide, but didn't as he thought there would be no one to take care of the children if he ended his life, they said based on his statement.

The woman had the son from her first marriage while the girl was from the second marriage with the accused, the police said.

A case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered against the accused and he was taken into custody, they added.

