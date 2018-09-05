English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On Teachers' Day, This Bihar Teacher Donated His Prize Money to Kerala Flood Victims
As soon as the teacher got the cheque, he returned it and requested the government to deposit the amount to Kerala chief minister's flood relief fund.
Rajesh Kumar stole the show after he decided to donate the Rs 15,000 prize money to the victims of Kerala floods.
Patna: The Bihar government on Wednesday felicitated seventeen teachers for their exemplary work in rural areas. But the lone contract teacher in the list, Rajesh Kumar stole the show after he decided to donate the Rs 15,000 prize money to the victims of Kerala floods.
As soon as Rajesh got the cheque from deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi,he returned it and requested the government to deposit the amount to the Kerala chief minister’s flood relief fund.
Rajesh, who teaches at Sirdala middle school in Nawada, told reporters, "Our brothers and sisters in Kerala are facing the toughest times of their life. If this small amount of 15,000 can be used for them in any way, it would give me immense pleasure."
Rajesh added that he had been thinking about Kerala ever since he heard the news about the devastation caused by the floods. “I had made up my mind to donate this prize money", Rajesh said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
