English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On the Day India Bombed JeM Camp in Balakot, Cross LoC Trade Between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad Stays on Course
As per officials, even after the purported strikes in Balakot area of Pakistan on Tuesday - a total of 70 trucks crossed the LoC from both sides. This included a total of 35 trucks from either side of Kashmir, said officials.
Chakoti: Pakistani Kashmiris walk past India-bound cargo trucks, parked as road is closed to Indian Kashmir, in the border town of Chakoti at Line of Control in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir on Tuesday. India earlier said it targeted a terrorist training camp in a pre-emptive strike that killed a "very large number" of militants. (AP/PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: On the day India, in an aerial strike, bombed terror camps in Pakistan, the cross LoC trade between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad continued unhindered through the day.
As per officials, even after the purported strikes in Balakot area of Pakistan on Tuesday - a total of 70 trucks crossed the LoC from both sides. This included a total of 35 trucks from either side of Kashmir, said officials.
News portals quoted several officials saying that the trucks in transit between the two countries were loaded with tomatoes, embroidery and grapes. The Indian side received 35 trucks from the other side of Kashmir.
As per the available information cross LoC trade is scheduled for four days a week from Tuesday to Friday, while travel is scheduled once every week.
The Srinagar–Muzaffarabad bus passes through Kaman Aman Setu, which means bridge of peace, in Uri.
The bridge was rebuilt by the Indian Army after the 2005 Kashmir earthquake when a mountain on the Pakistani side had caved in. This route was opened for trade in 2008 after a period of 61 years.
Last week, 140 trucks crossed the LoC from the Indian side while 70 trucks came in from Pakistan, carrying various items both from Uri and Poonch trade facilitation centers.
Sources say that trade was temporarily halted in Poonch for two days last week due to riots that broke out in Jammu district following which curfew was imposed in the entire region for two days. Since it was started back in 2008, cross-LoC trade has had a rough journey. On several occasions the trade has been stopped due to adverse circumstances in the two countries.
The trade has also taken a beating once in a while due to some trucks being found with suspicious materials and, according to the NIA, often been found to be used for movement of narcotics and illegal currency exchange.
At a time when Pakistan has ‘promised’ a ‘retaliation’ for the jet strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force, it may be difficult to predict how long the trade will continue unabated between the two countries.
As per officials, even after the purported strikes in Balakot area of Pakistan on Tuesday - a total of 70 trucks crossed the LoC from both sides. This included a total of 35 trucks from either side of Kashmir, said officials.
News portals quoted several officials saying that the trucks in transit between the two countries were loaded with tomatoes, embroidery and grapes. The Indian side received 35 trucks from the other side of Kashmir.
As per the available information cross LoC trade is scheduled for four days a week from Tuesday to Friday, while travel is scheduled once every week.
The Srinagar–Muzaffarabad bus passes through Kaman Aman Setu, which means bridge of peace, in Uri.
The bridge was rebuilt by the Indian Army after the 2005 Kashmir earthquake when a mountain on the Pakistani side had caved in. This route was opened for trade in 2008 after a period of 61 years.
Last week, 140 trucks crossed the LoC from the Indian side while 70 trucks came in from Pakistan, carrying various items both from Uri and Poonch trade facilitation centers.
Sources say that trade was temporarily halted in Poonch for two days last week due to riots that broke out in Jammu district following which curfew was imposed in the entire region for two days. Since it was started back in 2008, cross-LoC trade has had a rough journey. On several occasions the trade has been stopped due to adverse circumstances in the two countries.
The trade has also taken a beating once in a while due to some trucks being found with suspicious materials and, according to the NIA, often been found to be used for movement of narcotics and illegal currency exchange.
At a time when Pakistan has ‘promised’ a ‘retaliation’ for the jet strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force, it may be difficult to predict how long the trade will continue unabated between the two countries.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
‘Desh Nahi Jhukne dunga’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first message After The IAF Strike on Pakistan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
-
Monday 25 February , 2019
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 ‘Desh Nahi Jhukne dunga’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first message After The IAF Strike on Pakistan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Indian Air Force Jets Cross LoC, Destroy Terrorist Camp With 1000 KG Laser-Guided Bombs
Monday 25 February , 2019 We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
Friday 22 February , 2019 India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Robert Downey Jr Says 'Love You Babe' to Rami Malek on His Oscar Win, Shares Moving Video
- Guess Who Defeated Selena Gomez on Instagram to Become the Most Followed Woman
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Get Cosy at Oscars Afterparty, See Photos Here
- 'India's Revenge', 'Pakistan Will Respond': How International Media Reported on 'Surgical Strike 2.0'
- Zomato Realizes it Has a ‘Solicitation’ Problem, And Has Decided to Take Action
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results