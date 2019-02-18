English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On the day of Maj Chitresh Bisht’s Creamation, Uttarakhand Loses another Soldier in Maj VK Dhaundiyal
The Major was the only male member of his family. He leaves behind three younger sisters.
Image for Representation (Image: AP)
Dehradun: As Doon valley bid Maj Chitresh Bisht a tearful adieu on Monday, Kashmir valley was hit with the news of another soldier martyred at the front line. Maj VK Dhoundiyal is among the four army personnel martyred in the encounter with terrorists in Pulwama on Monday morning.
As the news spread, a large number of crowds gathered outside his house here at Nashville Road. The police have been deployed to maintain traffic and crowd.
Maj Dhoundiyal is another official from Uttarakhand to lose his life in Kashmir.
His wife who works in Delhi was on her way to Doon after learning about the incident. He was married only eight months back.
In Dehradun, the Major’s mother and grandmother live.
The Major was the only male member of his family. He leaves behind three younger sisters.
Two days back, another Doonite, Maj Chitresh Bisht lost his life while clearing landmines in Kashmir. On Monday, amid the chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Shaheed Chitresh amar rahe’ Maj Bisht’s funeral procession headed to Haridwar for cremation.
In the last five days, Uttarakhand has lost four precious lives in Kashmir. Two CRPF personnel from Uttarakhand were killed in the Pulwama terror attack with 40 other soldiers on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the members of the state legislative assembly paid tributes to soldiers and officials.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
