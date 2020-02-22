Take the pledge to vote

On the Heels of Ayodhya's Ram Statue, 'World's Tallest' Hanuman Sculpture May Come Up in K'taka

The statue is expected to come up in Gangavathi taluk in Koppal district. However, the trust is yet to find a suitable spot for the statue that will take two months.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:February 22, 2020, 12:04 AM IST
Representative image.

Bengaluru: Close on the heels of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust building a Ram statue, Hanuman Janmabhoomi Theerthakhsetra trust in Karnataka's Hampi is set to build the "world's tallest Hanuman statue". The trust decided to build the statue at a total height of 215 metres, few metres less than the Ram statue planned in Ayodhya.

"We formed the trust on the same day the Ram Janmabhoomi trust was formed. We want to build the statue at Kishkinda, Hanuman's birth place," said Govindananda Saraswati Swami, founder trustee.

The statue is expected to come up in Gangavathi taluk in Koppal district. However, the trust is yet to find a suitable spot for the statue that will take two months.

The government is, however, unaware of the development and will look into it, said Muzrai Minister Kota Sreenivas Poojary to News18.

The trust is yet to decide on the fund required and expects it to come from donations while they have decided that the building of the statue will begin once construction of Ram statue begins.

President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had said on Friday that the Ram temple in Ayodhya would be on the lines of the model displayed earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the formation of the 15-member trust in Parliament on February 5. The Hanuman trust has twenty members. The Ram Janmabhoomi trust was formed in accordance to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute in November, 2019.

