On Their Way to Home States, Migrant Workers' Quick Chat with Rahul Gandhi as He Hits Delhi Street

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met stranded migrant labourers near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover in New Delhi and discussed the problems being faced by them due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The labourers were walking on the flyover to return to their home states after being left stranded in the national capital.

Gandhi, dressed in a black pant and white Kurta, was seen sitting on the footpath and talking to migrant labourers near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover about their ordeal.

The Congress claimed that the police detained the labourers later in preventive custody saying they have "direction from top to do so". However, there was no immediate reaction from the police to the Congress party's claim.

Earlier during the day, Gandhi took to Twitter to condemn the death of 24 migrants that occurred in the Auraiya road accident in Uttar Pradesh. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a fast recovery.

On Thursday, the Congress leader described migrant workers as the flag-bearers of the country's self respect and said that his party would ensure that cries of these workers reached the Centre.

"There is dense darkness and these are difficult times, but be strong, all of us are standing for their safety. We will ensure that their cries reach the government and they get the help they deserve. They are not the ordinary public of the country, they are the flag bearers of the country's self-respect. We will never let them bow down," he tweeted.

Gandhi also shared a video of migrants walking helplessly on roads in an attempt to reach their native places amid the lockdown.

(With inputs from PTI)