Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'On This Day in 2016…': Mamata Banerjee Recalls Taking Oath as West Bengal CM 3 Years Ago

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state will one day emerge as the best state in the world.

PTI

Updated:May 27, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'On This Day in 2016…': Mamata Banerjee Recalls Taking Oath as West Bengal CM 3 Years Ago
File image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Reuters)
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday remembered that her government had taken the oath of office for the second term on this day three years back, and promised to keep working for the people in the coming days.

She said West Bengal will one day emerge as the best state in the world.

"On this day in 2016, the Maa-Mati-Manush Government took oath of office for the second time. People of #Bengal reposed their faith on us, with a massive mandate," Banerjee tweeted Monday morning.

"We are thankful to them, and will keep working for them in the days to come," she added.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress ousted the CPI(M)-led Left Front government in West Bengal in 2011 and retained power in 2016.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram