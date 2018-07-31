English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
On Udham Singh’s Death Anniversary, His Family Member Alleges Denial of ‘Promised’ Job
Punjab Freedom Fighters will hold a protest on Tuesday during the state-level function to mark Udham Singh’s death anniversary in Punjab’s Sunam. They are demanding action against officers who dubiously facilitated jobs to his seven distant relatives.
File photo of students paying floral tribute to revolutionary Udham Singh on his death anniversary in Allahabad. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: While Shaheed Udham Singh will be commemorated on his death anniversary on August 1, his family still awaits the promises made to them by the government in 2006.
According to a report in The Tribune, Udham Singh’s great-grandson Jagga Singh has alleged that he is yet to be given a job, despite being promised one in 2006.
“I have been visiting government offices for over a decade. I request the CM to look into the matter,” he told the newspaper, showing the government issued job approval letter.
Meanwhile, Punjab Freedom Fighters and Descendants’ Association (PFFDA) would be holding a protest on Tuesday during the state-level function to mark Udham Singh’s death anniversary in Punjab’s Sunam. They are demanding action against officers who dubiously facilitated jobs to seven distant relatives of Udham Singh, violating the government norms.
Udham Singh was a freedom fighter born on December 12, 1899, at Sunam in Punjab. He was hanged in Penton Ville Jail, London on July 31, 1940 for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer, the Governor of Punjab at the time of Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
