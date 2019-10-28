Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

On 'Unofficial' Visit, Members of European Parliament Set to Arrive in Kashmir Tomorrow Amid Tensions

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti hoped that the iron curtain between Kashmir the world is lifted. She said that the Indian government must be held accountable for 'pushing Jammu and Kashmir into turmoil'.

News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
On 'Unofficial' Visit, Members of European Parliament Set to Arrive in Kashmir Tomorrow Amid Tensions
File photo of police personnel blocking the road near the residences of former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A 30-member European Parliamentarian panel is set to visit Kashmir on Tuesday as normal life continues to remain affected in the Valley for over 80 days.

According to sources, 30 members of the panel, who arrived in India on Sunday, will be briefed by top officials on ground situation in Kashmir. They will meet residents and owners of the boats in Dal lake. A source said that the visit was an "unofficial" one, and the members have organised it "in personal capacity".

Reacting to the development, former CM Mehbooba Mufti hoped that the iron curtain between Kashmir the world is lifted. She said that the Indian government must be held accountable for "pushing Jammu and Kashmir into turmoil".

Internet services — across all platforms — continued to be snapped across the valley since the night of 4 August — hours before the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcate the state into two Union territories. Landline and postpaid mobile phone services, however, have been restored.

The efforts of the state government to open schools have not borne any fruit as parents have continued to keep children at home due to apprehensions about their safety. However, authorities are making preparations for holding all board examinations as per schedule.

Most of the top-level and second-rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody, while mainstream leaders, including two former chief ministers — Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — have either been detained or placed under house arrest.

Another former chief minister and the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah, has been arrested under the controversial Public Safety Act, a law enacted by his father and National Conference (NC) founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 when he was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

