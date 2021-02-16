On Vasant Panchami, Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla to Don Designer Khadi-Silk Robes

With change in weather and on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, the clothes of Ram Lalla will also be changed in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Along with this, clothes of Ma Sita, Laxman and Hanuman Ji will also be changed on the occasion. The clothes of Lord Ram are made of Khadi-Silk and designed by renowned fashion designer Manish Tripathi.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Khadi and Village Industries department, Navneet Sehgal, got the clothes made with the help of the board. Officials of the department along with Tripathi will reach Ayodhya on Tuesday and present the clothes to Ram Lalla. Tripathi was in headlines recently for designing the biggest mask made of Khadi and has been promoting the Khadi industry lately.

On Monday, Tripathi met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and showcased the dress made for Ram Lalla.

Speaking to News18, the designer said: “Dresses of seven different colours for seven different days will be presented to Ram Lalla on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. The dresses will be prepared with the help of women associated with the project from villages and cities. Our project ‘Ram Lalla’ will start with the presenting of dresses to Ram Lalla on Tuesday. This project will give employment opportunities for the artisans and workers across the state. People will get inspired when Lord Ram will don clothes made of Khadi and it is expected that demand of Khadi will increase in coming days.”