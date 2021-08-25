Video Shows Delhi Gangsters Enjoying Snacks, Liquor Inside Cell; Cops Say Unsubstantiated Post

Jailed Delhi gangster Neeraj Bawana on Wednesday uploaded a video showing his brothers Rahul Kala and Naveen Bali enjoying snacks and drinks and talking on mobile phones inside a lock-up in a unverified social media.

Mandoli Jail officials said they will verify the post reported to have been uploadeded from Bawana’s Instagram account. According to reports, the two were in Mandoli Jail before they were re-arrested on August 5 due to links to a separate case. They were kept in police remand by the Special Cell till August 10, before returning to jail.

In the video, four men are seen sitting and having food and drinks and talking on mobile phones inside a cell. Inmates are also seen in a cell opposite the lock-up.

Delhi Police said the video is not substantiated and liquor is not served inside a police lock-up.

