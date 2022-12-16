On Vijay Diwas, PM Modi Speaks to Ailing 1971 War Hero Bhairon Singh Rathore

On the day of Vijay Diwas on Friday, PM Narendra Modi spoke to Bhairon Singh Rathore, the Border Security Force (BSF) hero of Longewala battle of 1971, who is ailing in hospital.

Rathore is admitted to AIIMS in Jodhpur after he complained of chest pain. He was admitted to the hospital in June, too, after a urine infection. AIIMS had then treated him free of cost.

In the 1971 war, Rathore killed several soldiers of Pakistan. Rathore was awarded the Sena medal.

Suniel Shetty played the character of Rathore in the film ‘Border’. In the film, he was shown as a martyr.

A resident of Solankia Tala village in Jodhpur, Singh retired in 1987.

On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to all those brave armed forces personnel who ensured India attained an exceptional win in the 1971 war. Our nation will always be indebted to the armed forces for their role in keeping the country safe and secure.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2022

Last year, home minister Amit Shah had met Singh.

1971 के युद्ध में लोंगेवाला पोस्ट के वीर नायक भैरों सिंह राठौड़ जी से आज जैसलमेर में मिलने का सौभाग्य मिला।लोंगेवाला से दुश्मनों को खदेड़ने की आपकी वीरता और मातृभूमि के प्रति प्रेम ने देश के इतिहास व देशवासियों के हृदय में एक अपार श्रद्धा का स्थान बनाया है। आपको नमन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/lC33QjCtVb — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 5, 2021

In a tweet, Shah wrote, “Had the privilege of meeting Veer Naik Bhairon Singh Rathod of Longewala Post in the 1971 war in Jaisalmer. Your bravery to drive out enemies from Longewala and love for the motherland has created a place of immense reverence in the history of the country and the hearts of the countrymen. I bow to you.”

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16. The day marks India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh and in the liberation of East Pakistan.

Read all the Latest India News here