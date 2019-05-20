Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

On Visit to Oman, Six of Maharashtra Family Go Missing in Flash Flood

The incident happened when the family of Khairulla Khan, a retired teacher in Bukhari School in Beed's Majalgaon, was on a visit to Wadi Bani Khalid, a famous tourist destination, 126 kilometres from Oman's capital Muscat.

PTI

Updated:May 20, 2019, 10:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
On Visit to Oman, Six of Maharashtra Family Go Missing in Flash Flood
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: Six members of a family from Maharashtra's Beed district have been swept away in flash floods in the Gulf nation of Oman where they had gone on a visit, the Mumbai Police said Monday.

The mishap occurred on Saturday when the family of Khairulla Khan, a retired teacher in Bukhari School in Beed's Majalgaon, was on a visit to Wadi Bani Khalid, a famous tourist destination, 126 kilometers from Oman's capital Muscat, an official said.

"Khan, his wife Shabana, their daughter-in-law Arshi and three grandchildren, including a 28-day-old man, had gone to Oman where his elder son Sardar Fazal Ahmed has been working as a
pharmacist for the last two years," Inspector S A Sayyad of Majalgaon police station said Monday.

He said the family had gone to Wadi Bani Khalid in Sardar's car.

"Once they reached the spot, they encountered heavy rainfall and storm. The car couldn't be driven further due to rain and smog and the family opened one of the doors of the vehicle in their bid to escape," he said.

But as the door opened, Sardar's four-year-old daughter Sidra fell into the water.

"He jumped into the water to rescue her but he could not. A massive gush of water threw the entire family out of the vehicle, all of them going missing shortly after," Sayyad said.

He said Sardar managed to survive by holding on to the branch of a palm tree. He then managed to reach higher ground where he tried to arrange for help.

Speaking to media in Oman, Sardar said, "Initially we had thought it was a sunny day and we left for Wadi. But when we reached there, I noticed people leaving the place in a hurry. Before we could comprehend what was the matter, it started raining heavily," he said.

Sardar's two brothers stay in Majalgaon and they, along with scores of relatives who have gathered at Khan's Raj Gully residence, are waiting for communication from authorities. ​
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram