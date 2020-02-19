On Way to Conduct Cleanliness Drive, 20-yr-old Trekker Dies after Falling off Cliff at Fort near Pune
While trekking, Siddhi lost her balance and fell from a height of more than 350 feet, said a police officer. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead.
Image for representation.
Pune: A 20-year-old woman trekker from Mumbai died after falling off a cliff during a trek at Hadsar fort in Junnar tehsil in Pune district on Wednesday, police said.
The deceased, Siddhi Sunil Kamte, a resident of Chichpokali in Mumbai, had come with a group of around 35 trekkers at the Hadsar fort, located around 13km from Shivneri fort.
"The incident took place around 10am on Wednesday when the group members were climbing the fort and were supposed to conduct a cleanliness drive at the top to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," an officer from Junnar police station said.
While trekking, Siddhi lost her balance and fell from a height of more than 350 feet, he added. "With the help of local residents and police personnel, Siddhi was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead," the officer said.
Hadsar, Shivneri, Chawand and Jivdhan are some of the popular forts in Junnar tehsil for trekking enthusiasts.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is Now on Sale on Amazon: Variants, Prices, Offers And More
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Resemblance to Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia in '83 Will Amaze You
- You Have Been Warned: Do Not Install The Latest Windows 10 Updates on Your PC
- India Recommended as Hosts as AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Among 3 Bidders
- Samsung Galaxy A71 Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability and More