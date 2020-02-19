Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

On Way to Conduct Cleanliness Drive, 20-yr-old Trekker Dies after Falling off Cliff at Fort near Pune

While trekking, Siddhi lost her balance and fell from a height of more than 350 feet, said a police officer. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

PTI

Updated:February 19, 2020, 10:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
On Way to Conduct Cleanliness Drive, 20-yr-old Trekker Dies after Falling off Cliff at Fort near Pune
Image for representation.

Pune: A 20-year-old woman trekker from Mumbai died after falling off a cliff during a trek at Hadsar fort in Junnar tehsil in Pune district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, Siddhi Sunil Kamte, a resident of Chichpokali in Mumbai, had come with a group of around 35 trekkers at the Hadsar fort, located around 13km from Shivneri fort.

"The incident took place around 10am on Wednesday when the group members were climbing the fort and were supposed to conduct a cleanliness drive at the top to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," an officer from Junnar police station said.

While trekking, Siddhi lost her balance and fell from a height of more than 350 feet, he added. "With the help of local residents and police personnel, Siddhi was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead," the officer said.

Hadsar, Shivneri, Chawand and Jivdhan are some of the popular forts in Junnar tehsil for trekking enthusiasts.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram