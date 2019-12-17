On Way to File Harassment Complaint, Two Women Harassed by the Accused, Clothes Torn

Gorakhpur (UP) Two men were arrested for harassing girls and tearing the clothes of one of them - a minor, when the girl's father tried to intervene in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The other girl is the sister-in-law of the 17-year-old girl.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday when the 17-year-old along with her father and sister-in-law were going to Chauri Chaura police station to register a complaint against two brothers, who had harassed them.

When the three were on their way to the police station, the brothers stopped them on the way and started harassing them, police said.

When the girl's father tried to intervene, the two brothers beat them and tore the minor's clothes.

Chauri Chaura Circle Officer Rachna Mishra told reporters, "Both the brothers have been sent to jail. A case has been registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act."

"Both the parties were having old animosity and when one party was coming to make a complaint, the two brothers injured the father and also harassed both the girls," she added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.