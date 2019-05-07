Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

On Way to Groom's House After Wedding, Bride 'Abducted' by Lover in Udaipur

It is yet not clear whether the bride eloped with the accused or was forcibly taken, but her family claimed in the police complaint that she was abducted.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
On Way to Groom's House After Wedding, Bride 'Abducted' by Lover in Udaipur
(Representational photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Udaipur: A bride was allegedly abducted by her estranged lover in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Tuesday morning when she and the groom were returning home after the wedding, police said.

The incident occurred near Savina railway crossing under Hiranmagri police station area when the newlyweds, along with some relatives, were going to the groom's house in a vehicle, they said.

"The accused, along with some other men, stopped their vehicle and thrashed the groom. They damaged the car and abducted the bride, Vinita Suthar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Udaipur, Kailash Chandra Bishnoi said.

The couple had got married in the Titardi area on Monday night.

"Vinita had earlier eloped with the accused, Prayag Jeengar. He lives near the parental house of the groom. Efforts are on to locate the accused and the bride," Bishnoi added.

It is yet not clear whether the bride eloped with the accused or was forcibly taken, but her family claimed in the police complaint that she was abducted.

This is second such incident in Rajasthan within a month.

In April, a bride was allegedly abducted by her lover, when she was going to her in-laws' house after the marriage. The bride and the accused were later traced to Dehradun, where they were planning for a court marriage.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram