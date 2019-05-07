English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On Way to Groom's House After Wedding, Bride 'Abducted' by Lover in Udaipur
It is yet not clear whether the bride eloped with the accused or was forcibly taken as she had tried to flee with the abductor, who lives near the parental house of the groom.
Representative image/Reuters
Udaipur: A bride was allegedly abducted by her estranged lover in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Tuesday morning when she and the groom were returning home after wedding, police said.
The incident occurred near Savina railway crossing under Hiranmagri police station area when the newlyweds, along with some relatives, were going to the groom's house in a vehicle, they said.
"The accused, along with some other men, stopped their vehicle and thrashed the groom. They damaged the car and abducted the bride, Vinita Suthar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Udaipur, Kailash Chandra Bishnoi said.
The couple had got married in the Titardi area on Monday night. "Vinita had earlier eloped with the accused, Prayag Jeengar. He lives near the parental house of the groom. Efforts are on to locate the accused and the bride," Bishnoi added.
It is yet not clear whether the bride eloped with the accused or was forcibly taken, but her family claimed in the police complaint that she was abducted. This is second such incident in Rajasthan within a month.
In April, a bride was allegedly abducted by her lover, when she was going to her in-laws' house after the marriage. The bride and the accused were later traced to Dehradun, where they were planning for a court marriage.
