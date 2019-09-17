Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

On Way to Meet PM Modi in Delhi, Mamata Banerjee Runs into His Wife Jashodaben at Kolkata Airport

Jashodaben was leaving the city after a two-day visit to Dhanbad in neighbouring Jharkhand.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 10:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
On Way to Meet PM Modi in Delhi, Mamata Banerjee Runs into His Wife Jashodaben at Kolkata Airport
Mamata Banerjee with Jashodaben.
Loading...

Kolkata: In what can be termed a meeting by chance, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ran into Jashodaben, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife, at the Netaji Subhas International Airport in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The meeting happened when Banerjee was on her way to meet PM Modi in New Delhi, while Jashodaben was leaving the city after a two-day visit to Dhanbad in neighbouring Jharkhand, a close source said.

“Jashodaben was on her way back to hometown, while Mamata was about to board a Delhi flight when the two met at the Kolkata Airport lounge for a brief interaction,” sources said, adding that both of them exchanged pleasantries. The Bengal CM also gifted a traditional Bengali saree to Jashodaben.

“It was a great surprise for Didi (Mamata) and purely unexpected that she will meet Jashodaben didi a day before meeting PM Modi,” a senior TMC leader said.

Jashodaben had on Monday offered puja at Kalyaneswari temple at Asansol in Paschim Barddhaman district of West Bengal. Asansol is around 68-kilometre from Dhanbad.

Banerjee will meet PM Modi on Wednesday at 4:30 pm where she will discuss various issues related to state-Centre relationship and funding. She will also raise the issue of changing the name of West Bengal to ‘Bangla’.

This will be her first official meeting with PM Modi after the formation of the new government at the Centre.

The two leaders had last met on May 24, 2018 during the annual convocation ceremony at Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram