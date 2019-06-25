On Way to Mumbai, Two MLAs Robbed of Cash, Belongings in Trains

Mumbai: Cash and other belongings of two legislators from Maharashtra were allegedly stolen by unidentified persons when they were on-board different trains between Kalyan and Thane railway stations near Mumbai, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The incidents took place on Monday morning when Congress MLA Rahul Bondre and Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Raimulkar were on their way to attend the ongoing Monsoon session in the Assembly here while travelling in Vidarbha Express and Devagiri Express from Malkapur (in Buldhana) and Jalna respectively, he said.

According to Chikhli (Buldhana) MLA Bondre's complaint, when the Vidarbha Express halted on platform no.5 at Kalyan for some time, an unidentified person entered the AC bogie reserved for MLAs and fled with a purse his wife carried and a file containing documents, the official said. Bondre tried to chase the thief, but the latter managed to escape, the official said, adding that the stolen purse contained Rs 51,000 cash and an ATM card.

The other incident involving Mehkar (Buldhana) MLA Raimulkar took place on-board Devagiri Express between Kalyan and Thane railway stations when the Sena leader and his associates were on way to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here from Jalna, the officer said. When Railkumar woke up between Kalyan and Thane, his mobile phone, Rs 10,000 cash and his identity card were missing, the official said.

Two separate offences have been registered against unidentified persons at Kalyan and CSMT railway police stations, he said, adding efforts were on to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, Bondre hit out at the government over the incident and wondered if the thieves were having 'achhe din' (good days) under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s watch. 'Achhe din' was one of the slogans the ruling BJP had given in the run=up to the 2014 general election.

Speaking to reporters on the state legislature premises here, Bondre said he had informed Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade about the issue. "The question is whether thieves are having 'achhe din'? It is a serious matter. The incident occurred in the bogie meant for MLAs, which leads to law and order concern. What must be happening with common citizens if this is the case with MLAs?" he said.

Railkumar also expressed concern over such incidents and narrated his experience. "When I woke up (in the train) between Kalyan and Thane, my cell phone was missing and there was no money in the pocket of my shirt. The train attendant also had no clue about the incident when I enquired about it. I made a complaint at the CSMT on arrival," he added.