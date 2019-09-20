On Way to Safdarjung Hospital, Man & Minor Killed after Ambulance Rams into Truck on DND Flyway

New Delhi: An ambulance rammed into a stationary truck on the DND Flyway in the early hours of Friday, killing a man and a two-year-old boy who was being taken to the Safdarjung Hospital, officers said.

Four persons were also injured in the incident which took place near the DND toll tax booth at around 3.15am, they said. The deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar, 30, and Subhash Pal.

Kumar used to work as a technician for Sai Ambulance Services in Greater Noida.

Police said Suresh Pal, 35, his wife Manno Pal, 32, and four-year-old child Shubham Pal and ambulance driver Vipin, 25, sustained serious injuries and were first rushed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, following which they were referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The two-year-old boy was sick and was being taken from Noida to the Safdarjung Hospital for treatment when the accident took place, a senior police officer said. According to the ambulance driver and another witness, the truck was stopped by a transport enforcement team after crossing the DND toll.

After the incident, both the truck driver and his aides fled the spot, the officer said. The Delhi Fire Service said they received a call around 3.40am after which two fire tenders were rushed for rescue operation.

Ambulance technician Sunil Kumar succumbed to injuries at the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital while the minor boy was also declared brought dead, the officer added. "I saw that the driver was in a drowsy condition and I asked to stop the vehicle. He said that he was fine and continued driving," said Suresh Pal, the father of Subhash.

"I lost my two-year-old son Subhash in the accident. I have sustained fracture in my left leg and doctors have fitted a rod. They are saying that another operation will be done in coming days and they will fit an another rod. I am a labourer and have no idea that whether I will be able to work now or not. I have insurance policies and hoping for a return so that my family can survive," said Suresh, who works as a security guard and lives with his family in a rented accommodation in Knowledge Park. The family hailed Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh. T

Subhash was admitted at the Sharda Hospital in Noida on Thursday after he complained of breathlessness. "We were informed that there was some water in Subhash's windpipe and doctors asked us to shift him to Safdarjung Hospital. We left the hospital around 3 am and were heading towards the Safdarjung.

"There was a truck driving in front of us on DND Flyway and we couldn't see anything ahead of it. After the collision, I lost consciousness and could not save my kid," said Mannu Pal, Subhash's mother.

The couple has two children — a son and daughter. "My daughter, Roshani, was at home when the incident happened. We have not informed her about the Subhash. We told her that he is fine and undergoing treatment. I have asked my uncle to take her to his place," Suresh said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

