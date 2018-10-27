English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On Way to Visit Hospitalised Mother, Bihar MP's Son Rams SUV Into Greater Noida Divider; Dies
Ashutosh, son of Munger MP Veena Singh and her husband Surajbhan Singh, was pursuing Masters in Business Administration (MBA) at a private university. Police said the family had been informed about the accident and the postmortem was also conducted.
He was alone in his SUV on the Greater Noida-Noida Expressway when the accident took place at around 3.30 am, police said. (Image: Ashutosh Singh/Facebook)
Loading...
Noida: A 24-year-old son of a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar died in a road accident in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said.
Ashutosh, son of Munger MP Veena Singh and her husband Surajbhan Singh, was pursuing Masters in Business Administration (MBA) at a private university.
He was alone in his SUV on the Greater Noida-Noida Expressway when the accident took place at around 3.30 am, police said.
"He was going from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida towards Delhi when the SUV rammed into the divider on the road, leading to severe injuries," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said.
"Ashutosh was rushed to the nearby Jaypee Hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries during treatment," Sharma said.
Police said the family had been informed about the accident and the postmortem was also conducted.
Asked about why was the student out on the road late in the night, a police official said his parents were in Delhi, where his mother was admitted in a hospital and he was possibly going to visit them.
"Often when his parents would be in Delhi, he would visit them," the official told PTI.
Ashutosh, son of Munger MP Veena Singh and her husband Surajbhan Singh, was pursuing Masters in Business Administration (MBA) at a private university.
He was alone in his SUV on the Greater Noida-Noida Expressway when the accident took place at around 3.30 am, police said.
"He was going from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida towards Delhi when the SUV rammed into the divider on the road, leading to severe injuries," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said.
"Ashutosh was rushed to the nearby Jaypee Hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries during treatment," Sharma said.
Police said the family had been informed about the accident and the postmortem was also conducted.
Asked about why was the student out on the road late in the night, a police official said his parents were in Delhi, where his mother was admitted in a hospital and he was possibly going to visit them.
"Often when his parents would be in Delhi, he would visit them," the official told PTI.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Planning to Tie the Knot in 2019: Report
- #MeToo: People Won't Have the Guts to Misbehave With My Family, Says Saif Ali Khan
- Dhoni Out, Rohit In and Everything Else: The Befuddling Friday Night Selection Bombshell
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...