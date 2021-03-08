On Women's Day, CM Shivraj Chouhan Takes Up the Broom with Female Sanitation Workers, Asks For Development Suggestions

To mark International Women’s Day, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday morning grabbed a broom and accompanied women sanitation workers to clean the roads.

Chouhan who always takes the lead in women’s welfare reached the Nehru Nagar area in Bhopal. Reportedly, the senior politician not only engaged in cleanliness but also held a chaupal with the sanitation workers and asked them to offer suggestions for the overall development of women.

Workers present on the occasion came up with suggestions including pay hikes and holidays. The Chief Minister had tea with them and encouraged them to excel in their respective work. He accepted that women forwarded several suggestions but the biggest of them all is of their dignity and respect.

On the occasion of Women’s Day, the Chief Minister was accompanied by all women security personnel, PSOs, a woman vehicle driver along with final students. Chouhan had made this request of deployment of all women staffers with him on Monday. We need to work on dismantling the mentality that men are superior, said Chouhan adding women are even reaching out to space in the present era.

To start the day, Chouhan had a chat with the women SDM, OSD, security personnel, PSOs, driver and other staffers and extended greetings on the occasion of Women’s Day.