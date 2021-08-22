On World Sanskrit Day 2021, PM Modi Greets Nation with a Special Message in Sanskrit; Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day and shared his greetings with the people in Sanskrit. Earlier, in a message on the occasion of Sanskrit Week, PM Modi had said, “Sanskrit language is so rich that it touches every aspect of our life… It is a matter of joy that Sanskrit language is reaching more and more people through modern technology.”

एषा भाषा प्राचीना चेदपि आधुनिकी,यस्यां गहनं तत्त्वज्ञानम् अस्ति तरुणं काव्यम् अपि अस्ति,या सरलतया अभ्यासयोग्या परं श्रेष्ठदर्शनयुक्ता च,तां संस्कृतभाषाम् अधिकाधिकं जनाः पठेयुः।सर्वेभ्यः संस्कृतदिवसस्य शुभाशयाः।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2021

Modi urged everyone to learn and promote the ancient language. He has expressed confidence that the Sanskrit week, between August 19 and August 25, will generate new interest and enthusiasm and play an important role in the spread of the language.

World Sanskrit Day or Sanskrit Diwas, also known as Vishvasamskritadinam, is celebrated every year on Sawan Poornima to spread awareness, promote and revive the ancient India Language.

PM Modi had also sent his wishes to the linguists and scholars associated with the promotion and propagation of the language. He said that Sanskrit and its literature contains the knowledge related to all areas of our life.

The term Sanskrit is derived from the conjoining of the prefix ‘Sam’ meaning ‘Samyak’ which indicates ‘entirely’ and ‘krit’ indicates ‘done’. The day was first celebrated in 1969. Sanskrit has the largest vocabulary of about 102 arab 78 crores 50 lakh words and was declared Sanskrit as the second official language of Uttarakhand.

The Sanskrit language is also termed as Dev Vani means God’s language. It is traced back to the 2nd millennium BCE when the Rig Veda a collection of hymns is assumed to have been written. South Indian languages such as Kannada, Malayalam Tamil and Telugu have evolved from Sanskrit.

