Onam 2018: President Ram Nath Kovind Greets People of Kerala
In a message issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings and good wishes to the people of Kerala who are slowly recovering from the devastating floods.
File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind
New Delhi: Saluting the "characteristic grit and resilience" of the people of Kerala, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted them on the occasion of Onam.
In a message issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kovind extended his greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens and, "especially to our brothers and sisters of Kerala in India and abroad".
He said may this festival bring peace and happiness to people, in particular to all those in Kerala who are recovering in the aftermath of the recent floods, and are gradually beginning to rebuild their lives with their characteristic grit and resilience.
"May Onam mark a new beginning," he said.
According to government, 231 people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and flooding since August 8 in the state.
The natural disaster has left over 10.40 lakh people in relief camps across the state.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
