Onam 2020: Guidelines for Celebrations in Kerala Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, celebrations on festivals have remained subdued. In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, people are advised to refrain from gathering in large numbers. Now, the Kerala government has issued an advisory for Onam celebrations.

These guidelines are applicable to non-containment zones. It is to be followed till September 2 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Kerala has reported more than 22,000 COVID-19 cases and over 250 deaths, as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Guidelines for Onam

1. Crowding in the name of Onam Sandhya is prohibited.

2. People should avoid non-essential travel.

3. Flower vendors from outside the state are not permitted during the festival.

4. Shops are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 9 pm in non-containment zones.

5. Shopkeepers are required to mark circles for maintaining distance between customers. They also have to provide hand sanitisers.

6. Hotels and restaurants can function till 9 pm.

7. Shopkeepers should encourage cashless transactions.

8. There will be a limit on the entry of people in public markets. Besides, shoppers will be allowed to only spend limited time in the market.

9. Malls have been advised to promote home delivery of essential items.

10. To ensure food safety, food safety officers will be conducting regular inspections in all eateries.

11. Health department will be assessing the risk of spread of the coronavirus due to the use of fresh flowers for Onam Pookalam. It will be releasing a specific advisory in this regard.

12. Apart from shops and malls, other businesses should promote online transactions and operate with 50 per cent capacity.

According to The Hindu, hotels and restaurants would be sanitised before opening to the public. Health department and district collectors have been asked to carry out more COVID-19 tests.