Onam 2021: Kerala Government Announces Special Bonus, Festival Allowance for Govt Employees

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a bonus of Rs 4,000 for government employees for the festival of Onam. In a statement here, State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the employees not eligible for the bonus would be given a special festival allowance of Rs 2,750. Besides, the employees can avail themselves of Onam advance of Rs 15,000 which should be repaid in five equal installments. All the part-time and contingent staff can also avail an advance of Rs 5,000, said the statement.

Read: Onam Atham 2021 Date: All You Need to Know About the Harvest Festival of Kerala; See Images

Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala will be celebrated on August 21, with festivities starting on August 12, till September 23. The service pensioners and those who had retired as per the participatory pension scheme would be given an allowance of Rs 1,000, it said. Despite the COVID-19 situation, it said, the government is extending the benefit to over 13 lakh employees.

Virtual Onam Celebrations

In order to promote domestic tourism and bring together Malayalees from all over the world on a digital platform in view of Covid-19 travel restrictions, the Kerala Tourism department would be celebrating Onam virtually this year, state tourism minister P A Mohammed Riyas, had said on Sunday. The minister said the step was being taken due to the pandemic, from March 2020 till December 2020 the tourism sector suffered a loss of Rs 33,000 crore and foreign exchange earnings went down by Rs 7,000 crore.

As part of this new initiative, Kerala’s arts, culture, food varieties and prominent tourist destinations would be showcased virtually with the help of visual media and other means.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here