Onam 2021: Kerala Governor Extends Onam Greetings

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday extended his “heartiest Onam greetings" to the people of the state and other Keralites all over the world. “I convey my heartiest Onam greetings to the people of the state and other Keralites all over the world," the Governor tweeted. Khan, in a series of tweets said the celebration of Onam rekindles the splendid legacy of a life of equality, oneness and prosperity.

“The celebration of Onam rekindles the splendid legacy of a life of equality, oneness and prosperity, filling minds and homes with the celestial joy of festivity. I sincerely wish that the melody, beauty and sparkle of Onam spread across the globe as Kerala’s unique message of love, equality and harmony," Khan said.

Keralites across the world on Saturday will celebrate the Onam, a festival connected with the return of Asura (demon) King Mahabali, under whose reign everyone lived in happiness and equality.

According to folklore, envious of his popularity, the Devas (Gods) sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld but before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Vishnu to visit his subjects every year on ‘Thiruvonam’ day, which this year falls on August 21. The demon king’s annual visit is celebrated by Keralites, who lay by their front yards with floral carpets, wear new clothes and prepare a sumptuous feast.

