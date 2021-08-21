Onam 2021: PM Modi, Vice President Naidu Extend Onam Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sent out Onam greetings to the people of the country. In a tweet, the prime minister said: “Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone’s good health and wellbeing.”

Extending Onam greeting, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted: My warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam today. It marks the beginning of harvest season in various parts of our country. Onam also honours the memory of great King Mahabali of Kerala, who is celebrated for his nobility & generosity. #Onam.” In another tweete he wrote: “May the vibrant festival bring in peace, prosperity & happiness for all. #Onam #Onam2021.”

Onam, the most revered and celebrated festival of Kerala, is celebrated every year by the Malayali community across the world. The 10-day long festival marks the beginning of harvest season as well as the appearance of the Vaman avatar of Lord Vishnu along with the homecoming of King Mahabali. The festival begins from Atham (Hasta) nakshatram, and ends on Thiruvonam (Shravana) nakshatram. This year, the harvest festival began on August 12 and will conclude on August 23. The 10 days of the festival are named on the names of astrological stars as per the Malayalam calendar. Each of the days has its own designated name, significance, and activities.

On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of Onam, saying the festival gives the message of harmony, love and fraternity in the society.

In a message, the president said, On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala living in India and abroad. This festival, celebrated to commemorate the yield of new crop in the fields, shows the tireless hard work of the farmer and gratitude towards mother-nature, he said. This festival also gives the message of harmony, love and fraternity in the society, Kovind said.

On this occasion, let us all resolve to move forward unitedly towards progress and prosperity of our country, the president was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

