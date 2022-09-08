Onam 2022: PM Modi, President Murmu, Other Leaders Extend Greetings on Thiruvonam

HAPPY ONAM 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the country and extended his wishes on the occasion of Onam. In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Onam greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala and Malayali community spread around the world. This festival reaffirms the vital role of Mother Nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers. May Onam also further the spirit of harmony in our society.”

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greeting on the auspicious occasion of Onam. Taking to social media platform Twitter, she wrote: “Onam greetings to fellow citizens, specially to Malayali sisters and brothers. A festival marking new harvest, Onam also celebrates the values of equality, fairness and truth. May the joyous spirit of this festival strengthen social harmony and bring peace and prosperity to all.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also Member of Parliament from Kerala’s Wayanad, extended Onam greeting in Malayalam and shared a video.

In his message, Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, wrote: “Warm wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of #Onam. May this joyous occasion bring to you good health, happiness and prosperity upon everyone.”

Onam, the most revered and celebrated festival of Kerala, is celebrated every year by the Malayali community across the world. The 10-day long festival marks the beginning of harvest season as well as the appearance of the Vaman avatar of Lord Vishnu along with the homecoming of King Mahabali.

The festival begins from Atham (Hasta) nakshatram, and ends on Thiruvonam (Shravana) nakshatram. This year, the harvest festival began on August 30 and concludes today on September 8. The 10 days of the festival are named on the names of astrological stars as per the Malayalam calendar. Each of the days has its own designated name, significance, and activities.

