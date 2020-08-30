'Onam Gift': Kerala To Undertake 100 Projects in 100 Days as Part of Action Plan For Covid-19

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday announced a 100-day action plan for mitigating the sufferings faced by the people due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Elaborating on the project, Vijayan called the action plan as the government's gift to the people for Onam.

"The state's socio-economic growth should not be impacted due to coronavirus. The changing needs of people and new challenges have to be faced and we will do so by implementing the 100 projects in 100 days action-plan. We are fulfilling the promises the government did when we came to power."

The chief minister announced a hike of Rs 100 in social security pensions per month and distribution of free food kits for the ration card holders in the state for four more months.

As part of the action plan, the public health system will be further strengthened. Vijayan added that the operation of Covid Firstline Treatment Centres will be made more efficient and the number of tests will be increased to 50,000 per day. Primary health centres will be upgraded as family health centres.

Vijayan said within 100 days, 50,000 people will be employed in the non-agricultural sector through 15,000 new ventures. He added that Rs 961 crores will be provided from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund for the rehabilitation of 5,000 rural roads.

New projects in various sectors like agriculture, water, electricity, sports & culture and also in traditional sectors like coir and cashew were also announced.

The state has been recording a steady increase in the number of coronavirus cases for the past several days with the tally reaching 71,700 and the death toll rising to 280 as of Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)