Onboarding, Deboarding Services to Restart Soon at Jagatpura Railway Station

The Indian Railways on Monday announced that boarding and deboarding services at the Jagatpura railway station in the Jaipur railway division will restart soon. According to a senior Indian Railway officer, the boarding and deboarding services were temporarily stopped at the Jagatpura railway station due to remodelling and construction of platform number 1 as per international airport standards.

According to an officer stationed at North Western Railway headquarters, a station hall and the circulating area has been constructed at the Jagatpura railway station. The trains crossing the station will no longer be controlled manually. A special computerised system has been set in the station to control the trains.

The Jagatpura railway station is said to be the first fully computerised railway station to control the movement of trains via a fully automatic computerised system.

“With the completion of the remodelling of the station, the Indian Railways has decided to restart boarding and deboarding of passengers. Initially, seven special trains will halt at the station and with time and demand more trains will stop here,” added the officer.

Trains to halt

Train No. 09684, Chandigarh- Ajmer Garib Rath Special train (Departing from Chandigarh on/after October 06) will arrive at Jagatpura station at 05.17 am and depart at 05.19 am.

Train No. 09612, Amritsar-Ajmer Special train service (departing from Amritsar on/after October 5) will arrive at Jagatpura station at 05.56 am and depart at 05.58 am.

Train No. 09614, Amritsar-Ajmer Special train service (departing from Amritsar on/after October 8) will arrive at Jagatpura station at 05.56 am and depart at 05.58 am.

Train No. 04834, Hisar-Jaipur Special train service (departing from Hisar on/after October 5) will arrive at Jagatpura station at 08.27 am and depart at 08.29 am.

Train No. 04646, Jammu Tawi–Jaisalmer Special Rail service (departing from Jammu Tawi from October 5 onwards) will arrive at Jagatpura station at 04.56 pm and depart at 04.58 pm.

Train No. 04662, Jammu Tawi-Barmer Special train service (departing Jammu Tawi from October 6 onwards) will arrive at Jagatpura station at 04.56 pm and depart at 4.58 pm.

Train No. 09792, Hisar-Jaipur Special train service (departing from Hisar from October 6 onwards) will arrive at Jagatpura station at 09.46 pm and depart at 9.47 pm.

