Once an Inspiration to Several Villages, This MP Village is Now Struggling to Get Vaccination

As rural pockets were battered by the Covid-19 virus especially in the second wave early this year, this non-descript village close to capital Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh inspired many by self-imposed regulations. But weeks later, the locals are struggling for getting vaccination jabs.

The grim situation is reported even as the State celebrated a mega campaign on June 21, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for, maximising outreach among the masses, with the vaccination doses.

Chanderi village in Sehore district, around 40km from Bhopal, had hit national headlines in April-May amid peak virus assault as natives had resorted to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour using masks, social distancing and banning entry of outsiders.

The locals even cancelled marriages and other functions for avoiding infection said a local farmer MS Mewada, who added that they neither went out nor allowed anyone to enter villager putting up barricades and caution signage.

A 90-year-old woman had died of old age in the village and the family sent only four members for cremation avoiding crowding, he added.

The villagers even tied cattle at secluded places with social distancing and used masks tied around their mouth whenever they took them out of their sheds. Locals used bedsheets and green nets to make masks for them.

This led to zero cases in the village even as neighbouring Bhopal and even Sehore town were battered by the virus onslaught.

Amid a population of around 1,000, less than 20 are vaccinated as inoculation centres are situated far off places, said Mewada. Centres are as far as Bahmulia 15 km and Bijlon 10km, added the farmer, claiming hardly any woman would be vaccinated as they don’t go out.

The local panchayat had written to Janpad CEO’s office and the Block Medical Officer of Shyampur block on April 20, 2021, for establishing a vaccination centre in the village government school promising all possible support but nothing happened as of now.

The locals even claimed that they had received awareness information on media during the pandemic and local administration hardly did anything for the same. Panchayat office bearers did not come on record but several locals affirmed that they are yet to be vaccinated as centres are away.

Around ten days ago, Dr Santosh Shukla, MP’s state vaccination officer speaking to News18 had promised that he has issued instructions for the local officers for the centre. On Monday, Dr HP Singh, a physician from Shyampura block (Sehore) contacted by News18.com said that he has noted down the village’s name and will arrange vaccination for the said village.

On contrary, the MP government observed a statewide campaign on Monday, in which the administration aided by politicians, volunteers and prominent personalities started a campaign for maximising vaccination reach with a target of vaccinating 10 lakh persons in the day.

“We have started mega vaccination at 7,000 centres in MP for offering a safety cover for the public,” tweeted Chouhan who had attended the event at village Parashari in Datia early on the day. “Vaccine saves lives, so I urge everyone to go for vaccination,” said the CM on the occasion.

In Bhopal, BJP workers and volunteers visited households for promoting vaccination and incentives like free mobile phone recharge and discount in restaurants were announced for encouraging locals. Several cities had drive-in vaccination centres for promoting the campaign.

In Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior, enthusiastic locals turn out in huge numbers for getting jabs. In Indore, one of the centres was established at Khajrana Ganesh temple where beneficiaries were given doses and Prasad as well by the priests who also resolved queries of the locals about vaccination.

To add, large numbers of rural areas in MP have remained averse to vaccination fearing side-effects including death which all are based on unfounded rumours.

According to the CoWin portal, Madhya Pradesh has vaccinated over 1.56 crore locals including 1.35 crore with first doses and over 20 lakh with the second doses as of now.

The State-administered over 7.10 lakh doses as of Monday, the updates on the centre’s portal said.

