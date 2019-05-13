Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Once 'Leave India' Notice Issued Against Foreigners, They Must Leave Country: Centre

The high court reserved its judgement after hearing both sides and extended its interim order of no coercive action against the woman till then.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 8:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Once 'Leave India' Notice Issued Against Foreigners, They Must Leave Country: Centre
File photo of Delhi High Court (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Monday that once a 'leave India notice' had been issued against a foreigner, the person should leave the country irrespective of having a valid visa to stay.

The submission by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani came at a hearing of a plea by the husband of a Pakistani woman who has been asked by the government to leave the country in view of adverse security reports against her.

The 37-year-old woman had come to India in 2005 after marrying the man. She has been residing in Delhi with her husband and two sons, aged 11 and five.

The lawyers for the woman's husband argued that she should not be deported as her application for Indian citizenship was pending before the authorities.

Appearing for the MHA, the Centre's standing counsel, Anurag Ahluwalia, told the bench that the woman has to leave the country as there is a 'leave India notice' against her. He contended that she must leave and could return if her application is accepted.

The high court reserved its judgement after hearing both sides and extended its interim order of no coercive action against the woman till then.

According to the woman's husband, she has a long-term visa that is valid till 2020. He had initially challenged before a single judge the government's February 7 direction to her to leave the country within 15 days.

The single judge had dismissed the plea and gave the woman two weeks to leave the country, saying that under the principles of law she has no right to stay here. Her husband had appealed against the order and the division bench had in March directed the government to not take any coercive steps against the woman.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram