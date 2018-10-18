Video Wall

Once Taliban's Stronghold Now Woman Candidate Competes With Six Men

Hameeda is the first girl from her village to attend university. She stands for women empowerment & her election symbol is a 'book'.

First published: October 18, 2018, 7:58 PM IST | Updated: 5 hours ago
Over a month, 10 candidates, several supporters have been killed during election campaign. UN study suggests 87% of women go through sexual, physical or psychological abuse during their lifetime. Despite all odds, Hameeda Danesh has dared to contest Afghan's Assembly election. In a conservative society, she contests against six men. At 13, she was beaten, locked away for going to school by her uncle.
