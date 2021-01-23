Once Used to Confine Gandhi, Tilak & Bose, Yerawada Jail Thrown Open to Public Under 'Jail Tourism' Policy
File photo of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (ANI)
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today announced that Yerawada Jail located in Pune will be thrown open to the general public as part of its new "Jail Tourism" policy.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is expected to launch the scheme on 26 January, 2021 celebrated as Republic Day. While this is the first phase of the policy, the second one will involve the opening up of the Nagpur Central Jail. Subsequently, it could extend to other prisons in the state.
Many great Indian freedom movement leaders were imprisoned at the Yerawada jail. Mahatma Gandhi, Lokmanya Tilak, Motilal Nehru, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Sarojini Naidu, Subash Chandra Bose, were sent to prison here by the British regime. The places of their confinement though have been preserved as monuments that serve as a reminder of their supreme sacrifices.