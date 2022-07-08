One Arrested, 11 Booked After Communal Clash in Bihar's Arrah

Following a clash between two communities in Bihar’s Arrah, the district administration has registered two FIRs against 11 persons on Wednesday evening and arrested one person so far, police said.

ADGP, Law and Order, and chief police spokesperson Jitendra Singh Gangwar said, “District Magistrate Raj Kumar and SP Sanjay Singh are investigating the incidents. Two cross FIRs have been registered against 11 persons. In the first FIR, 3 persons have been booked while in another FIR, 8 persons are facing charges of rioting and hurting religious sentiments.”

The incident of Arrah occurred on Tuesday evening when Dipak Kumar and Rais Khan, who are friends, got into a verbal duel over a post of BJP’s sacked spokesperson Nupur Sharma on the Prophet.

Dipak Kumar had supported Sharma’s post. As the two met at a tea stall at Ramgarhia locality under Town police station on Tuesday, Rais asked Dipak Kumar to not to justify her statement. He also asked him to delete the post which Dipak Kumar refused, leading to a spat. Rais then called his friends from the community, who came and assaulted Dipak Kumar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.