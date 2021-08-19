One Arrested After Encounter in Up’s Jhansi, Police Officer Injured

A dreaded criminal and a police officer were injured in a gun fight between the security forces and goons in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening. According to information, the officer-in-charge of Chirgaon police station received minor injuries during the encounter.

The police team managed to nab a wanted criminal after the encounter and admitted him at the district government hospital for medical attention. “The doctors of the hospital operated the bullet out from the criminal’s body and they told us that the arrested person is out of danger now,” said a police officer who was a part of the encounter team.

The arrested miscreant has been identified as one Rohit. Police are questioning the arrested accused to get inputs about the criminal who managed to escape.

The officer narrated that a team of Chirgaon police station was on patrolling duty when two motorcycle-borne criminals opened fire at the policemen. “The police also retaliated against the criminals. Several rounds of bullets were exchanged from both sides. In the gun-fight Chirgaon officer-in-charge was lucky to escape with minor injuries,” added the officer.

The officer further said that one of the criminals was hit by a bullet in the retaliatory action. “The injured trying to escape was overpowered and arrested, while the other criminal taking advantage of the dark managed to escape,” said the officer.

The Chirgaon Police was directed by Jhansi Superintendent of Police (SP) Shiv Hari Meena to increase patrolling and blockades to nab criminals who had entered the district to carry out a crime. The SP said that the police had received information that two armed criminals had entered the district to commit multiple crimes.

All police stations in the district have been alerted and search operations are being conducted in areas adjoining to gun-fight location to nab the escaped criminal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here