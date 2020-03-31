Take the pledge to vote

One Arrested for Creating Fake Govt Order on Reopening of Liquor Shops in Telangana

A man was held after an investigation revealed that a fake GO claiming wine shops would be allowed to be open for two and a half hours amid Covid-19 lockdown was circulating on social media.

PTI

Updated:March 31, 2020, 4:03 PM IST
Representative Image. Police officers wearing protective face masks stand outside a stadium in Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association. (Representative image: Reuters)

Hyderabad: A person was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly creating a fake Government Order on reopening of liquor shops in Telangana and circulating the fake news in the social media, police said.

Sunny from Uppal area was held during the course of investigation following a complaint by the Excise Department that the fake GO claiming wine shops would be allowed to be opened for two-and-a-half hours started doing the rounds on social media on Saturday last, they said.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the arrest is a warning to those who want to create or circulate fake news.

The Excise Department had said the order/notification was fake and it had not issued any such order and as per the instructions of the Telangana government all retail shops of liquor (over 2,400 liquor retail outlets and over 700 bars in Telangana) shall remain closed during the lockdown period as part of the fight against COVID-19.

