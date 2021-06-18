One Arrested For Raping Mentally Challenged Girl In Shimla

In a heinous crime, a 7-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The accused, identified as Sandeep alias Sanju (25) has been arrested.

The incident took place in Dharchandna village of Chopal Sub-Division which falls under the limits of Kupvi Police Station of Shimla. The police have registered a case under IPC section 376 for rape and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening and the accused was arrested on Thursday.

Accused Sandeep had come to a relative’s house in Dharchandna village. His relative’s home was adjacent to the girl’s home. He took the girl for a walk in the evening. After some time, a woman came to the girl’s house and informed her mother that Sandeep had done some wrong thing with the girl at the roadside.

Later, the girl returned home and informed that Sandeep raped her. The mother of the girl lodged a case against the accused in the Kupvi police station.

The Police have conducted a medical test of the girl after getting consent for it from the parents. In view of the seriousness of the matter, the sub-divisional police officer of Chaupal has reached the incident spot and is camping in the village to get more details about the incident.

Chaupal subdivision’s DSP Raj Kumar said that the matter is being investigated thoroughly after police arrested the accused.

For the past few months, Shimla is reporting rape cases involving minor girls.

Last month, the Himachal Pradesh police arrested two accused of allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in a village of Nankhadi Tehsil of Shimla. Before this, the police had arrested a father for raping his minor daughter in Kumarsain, Shimla.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here