Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

One Arrested For Threatening to Blow Up Ajmer Dargah

The district collector Vishwa Mohan Sharma's team received a call on Tuesday from an anonymous number which threatened to blow up the dargarh with a bomb.

IANS

Updated:February 26, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
One Arrested For Threatening to Blow Up Ajmer Dargah
File photo of Ajmer Dargah

Jaipur: One Sandeep Panwar has been arrested by Ajmer police on charges of threatening to blow up Ajmer dargah after calling at district collector's landline number on Tuesday, confirmed Ravish Samariya, SHO, Civil Lines police station on Wednesday.

The district collector Vishwa Mohan Sharma's team received a call on Tuesday from an anonymous number which threatened to blow up the dargarh with a bomb.

Sharma's team immediately informed the police and security agencies. After investigation, one person named Sandeep Panwar was arrested late Tuesday night.

Samariya told IANS that the accused is a resident of Arai in Ajmer and is working in Gujarat in a textile mill.

"During interrogation, Panwar said that he was upset because authorities did not take note of his complaint registered in electricity department. And to get their attention, he made this plan, however, we are investigating the matter thoroughly," Samariya said.

A delegation from Pakistan is coming to attend the 808th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty and will reach Ajmer on February 28.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram