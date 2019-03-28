LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
One Arrested in Maharashtra For Alleged Terror Links

Both are associated with the terror outfit Jamiat-ul- Mujahideen Bangladesh and Islamic State Bangladesh (ISBD). Khairul Mandal hails from West Bengal and was in constant touch with the two terror suspects held in Patna.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
Pune: One person was arrested Thursday from Maharashtra by Anti-Terrorism Squad for alleged terror links, police said.

The arrest came two days after two Bangladeshi nationals with alleged links to terror outfits were arrested in Patna, police said.

Bihar ATS, in a joint operation with Maharashtra ATS Thursday, arrested Shariyat Mandal (19), a labourer at a construction site near Chakan, 40 km from Pune, police said. A Maharashtra ATS official said the Mandal is being taken to Patna after securing a transit bail in a Pune court.

Bihar ATS had seized documents related to the deputation of central forces in Jammu and Kashmir from the two Bangladeshi suspects - Khairul Mandal and Abu Sultan from Jhenaidah district of Bangladesh.

Both are associated with the terror outfit Jamiat-ul- Mujahideen Bangladesh and Islamic State Bangladesh (ISBD). Mandal hails from West Bengal and was in constant touch with the two terror suspects held in Patna.
