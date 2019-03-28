One Arrested in Maharashtra For Alleged Terror Links

One person was arrested Thursday from Maharashtra by Anti-Terrorism Squad for alleged terror links, police said.The arrest came two days after two Bangladeshi nationals with alleged links to terror outfits were arrested in Patna, police said.Bihar ATS, in a joint operation with Maharashtra ATS Thursday, arrested Shariyat Mandal (19), a labourer at a construction site near Chakan, 40 km from Pune, police said. A Maharashtra ATS official said the Mandal is being taken to Patna after securing a transit bail in a Pune court.Bihar ATS had seized documents related to the deputation of central forces in Jammu and Kashmir from the two Bangladeshi suspects - Khairul Mandal and Abu Sultan from Jhenaidah district of Bangladesh.Both are associated with the terror outfit Jamiat-ul- Mujahideen Bangladesh and Islamic State Bangladesh (ISBD). Mandal hails from West Bengal and was in constant touch with the two terror suspects held in Patna.