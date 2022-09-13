One Can Get Everything in Jail And Also Stay Safe from Rivals And Police, A Gangster Tells News18 | Exclusive

With authorities cracking down on criminal gangs in Delhi and neighbouring states as their connection with cross-border terrorism comes into focus, CNN-News18 spoke to a member of one such outfit about “tricks of the trade” and life on the wrong side of the law.

The gangster, who wished to remain anonymous, is part of a ring operating in the national capital region (NCR) and nearby areas. He explained that some people join criminal gangs for “fame”, others are addicted to drugs and need quick money to get their fix and see this as a viable route. “Also, everyone wants to be associated with big names, and with association comes easy money,” he said.

The business end

Talking about how gangs operate in Delhi, he said the outlaws work with property dealers for investment-related issues and other things. “They also earn money through illegal liquor shops and sales of drugs, with which the gangs are run,” he added.

The top gangsters of Delhi and Haryana, he said, have large operations with many members who are assigned different jobs — running satta rackets, managing illegal liquor and drug supplies, etc, to generate funds.

Bullet points

Sharing details about the weapons of choice, he said, “Most gangsters now do not use country-made firearms and prefer .32-bore pistols and automatic weapons that range from Rs 25,000 to up to Rs 1 lakh in cost. Supplies are usually from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. In 0.32-bore pistols, one round costs Rs 250 to 300 in the black market, and an entire crate of 20 rounds comes for Rs 5000-6,000.”

Procuring illegal firearms in Delhi is very easy, he said, because these gangsters have good contacts with suppliers who bring them weapons from MP, Bihar, etc, that are handed over in Delhi itself.

Freedom in prison

That prisons have become “business hubs” for these criminals is now an open secret. Revealing more on the matter, the gangster said, “A phone, among other things, can be procured in jail for Rs 50,000 to 60,000. All gang leaders have their henchmen outside and they stay in contact. Phones are used to extort money, demand protection money, and threaten businessmen or property dealers.” Also, he revealed, jail is a place where many gangsters feel safe as here they will not come on the radar of their rivals or police. Moreover, the jail administration and security personnel are also in cahoots, said the outlaw.

“The associates of these gangsters outside jail are given detailed briefing over the phone on a day-to-day basis. Then a recce is done on the target. The phone number of the target is acquired and then they are called and threatened to either pay up or get killed. And sometimes, they are killed for refusing to pay,” he said.

So how easy is it to find a shooter? “They are paid Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh as per their desires and they agree to operate as directed from jail — whether it is to shoot someone in the leg or target someone at their office. And they do not usually miss. Shooters are available very easily because once the gangsters have access to phones, being in jail or outside is the same thing,” he said.

A friend in need

As far as patronage is concerned, he said in jail the administration and security officials prove helpful while on the outside gangsters often work in cahoots with local politicians.

“Let’s say an Android phone is worth Rs 10,000-15,000, which a gangster needs inside jail. They pay Rs 50,000 to 60,000, and because of this, jail officials agree to help,” he said.

A different life

Talking about the life of a gangster, the outlaw said that they have to keep their distance from their families and their homes. “We can’t talk to our families on the phone for months as the focus is on targets and the job assigned. So we become indifferent,” he said.

Is there a fear of the law catching up? “Yes, there is always a fear. But when we too have a weapon, we do not think of anyone as a threat. There is always a chance that if the police fire, we too can fire back and manage to escape. We live on chance,” he said.

Once a part of the trade, going back to normal life is not an option, said the gangster. “99% chance is that one can’t return,” he maintained. “Because he must have shot someone, or may have attacked a rival gang member, and made so many enemies that there is always a fear of life. Revenge is always in play. If one sits at home, he will be killed.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here