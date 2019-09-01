One Candidate, Associates Booked for Paper Leak in Railway Junior Engineer Exam in Thane
The online test for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) was conducted on August 28.
Representative image.
Thane: An offence has been registered by the city police in connection with the alleged leak of a question paper of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
computer-based test (CBT) held recently, an official said on Sunday.
Jitin Kumar Sagar, who appeared for the test in Thane, was booked along with his unidentified associates on Saturday under IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and various sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act, senior inspector of Kasarvadavali police station, Kishore Khairnar, said.
The online test for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendant (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) was conducted on August 28.
However, the question paper for the JE post was allegedly leaked and its screenshots were circulated on social media, police said.
"For the test, Career Heights institute in Thane was appointed as the exam control agency, which was coordinating with the Satvat Infosol Pvt Ltd based in Chennai," Khairnar said.
Total 300 candidates appeared for the test at the Thane centre. However, the next day the Chennai-based agency found some issue with one of the computers. During the check, it was found that a remote access device had been connected to the CPU of that computer," he said.
Further probe revealed that screenshots of certain questions for the JE test had been circulated on social media from that computer. On the basis of the roll number, it was found that Sagar had used that computer during the exam, Khairnar said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neetu Kapoor Says Ranbir was in Tears and Denial When He Learnt Rishi Kapoor had Cancer
- Weekly Tech Recap: OnePlus TV, Redmi Note 8 Launch, PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update and More
- Kolkata Derby: Mohun Bagan and East Bengal Play Out Goalless Draw in Calcutta Football League
- Emilia Clarke 'Mother of Dragons' is in India, and Monkeys are 'Robbing' Her Blind
- Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better