Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

One Can't Think of Democratic Country Where Freedom of Expression is Curtailed, Says Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar, who has always been vocal about his views of social and political issues, believes freedom of expression cannot be curtailed in a democratic society.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
One Can't Think of Democratic Country Where Freedom of Expression is Curtailed, Says Javed Akhtar
Javed Akhtar. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Mumbai: Veteran lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar on Saturday said people should not stop giving their opinions even if they are against the establishment.

Akhtar, who has always been vocal about his views of social and political issues, believes freedom of expression cannot be curtailed in a democratic society.

"If you say anything to an establishment or a person will they like it? I cannot think of an establishment which, when criticised, feel happy about it.

"Despite that people have given their opinion upfront and expressed themselves upfront and this right should not shrink because you can't think of a democratic country and unjust society where freedom of expression is curtailed. That should not be accepted at any cost," Akhtar said in a response to an audience question on freedom of expression during a session at India Film Project.

The writer said he believes people in India should feel fortunate that they live in a democratic country and should keep protecting their rights.

"You should speak your mind and consider yourself fortunate that you are born in a country like India where we have a democratic system. We can't compromise it at any cost.

"You can see the rest of the Asia where people don't have the rights that we use and we have to protect the rights and privileges," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram