CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Bollywood#BiggBoss15#NSAMeet#T20WorldCup#Coronavirus
Home » News » India » One Coal Miner Dies, 3 Feared Dead in Roof Collapse in Telangana
1-MIN READ

One Coal Miner Dies, 3 Feared Dead in Roof Collapse in Telangana

A portion of roof fell on the four workers, burying them under the rubble. (Shutterstock)

A portion of roof fell on the four workers, burying them under the rubble. (Shutterstock)

The incident occurred at the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) at Srirampur area while roof-stitching was on.

Hyderabad:: One worker died and three others were feared dead after a roof in a coal mine collapsed on them in Mancherial district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) at Srirampur area while roof-stitching was on. It was then a portion of the roof fell on the four workers, burying them under the rubble, they said.

The body of one person was recovered, a senior police official told .

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:November 10, 2021, 20:01 IST