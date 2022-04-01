One Consumes Poison, Another Faints After Hearing Bihar Board Results

The Bihar Board announced the class 10 results on March 31. Among the 17 lakh students, who appeared for the examination, many have passed with flying colours, while some failed. In an unfortunate turn of events, a student fainted hearing the results, while another attempted to die by suicide.

According to the reports, Akhilesh Kumar, who lives in Maydariyapur, Muffasil Thana district failed the matriculation exam. Akhilesh consumed poison when he got to know the results. He was saved in time after being admitted to Sadar Hospital. Akhilesh got the lowest marks in Hindi.

The second case is also from the Muffasil Thana district. Komal Kumari from Shankarpur fainted after knowing the results. Komal got the lowest marks in Maths and failed in matriculation exam. Komal was also admitted to Sadar Hospital. Her health is said to be stable as of now.

The matriculation results were announced on March 31 at 3 PM by Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Additional chief secretary Sanjay Kumar and board chairman Anand Kishore were also present. Results were announced on Thursday but hard copies of mark sheets with pass certificates will be distributed by schools later. Online results are showing marks statement and qualifying status.

The pass percentage this year in matriculation exams has touched 79.88 per cent. The pass percentage last year was 78.17 per cent. Ramayani Roy from Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad, topped with 487 marks. Ramayani expressed a desire to be a journalist like Ravish Kumar in an interview.

Toppers will be awarded laptops, cash prizes and E-Book readers. Sania from Navada and Vivek Kumar from Madhubani secured second position (486 marks). Pragya Kumari from Aurangabad secured the third position with 485 marks.

Students had to face a lot of difficulties in seeing their results. Official websites of Bihar board, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in crashed. Students all over the state were complaining regarding this. Helpline number and sites, 0612 2230009 or info@biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.ac.in/contact-us were made for students help.

