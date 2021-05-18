One Crematorium in State Capital Recorded Twice the Number of Covid Deaths in All of Odisha, Reveals RTI

According to an RTI response provided by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, one crematorium in Odisha was found to have recorded 3,978 bodies in the second half of 2020 — twice the State’s total covid-19 toll during the corresponding period.

The RTI accessed by The Hindu says, a total of 4,473 bodies were cremated at Satya Nagar crematorium in 2020.

The report further states that in July 2020, 360 cremations were recorded and August registered incineration of 712 bodies. September registered the highest number of cremations at 1,288. October, November and December recorded gradual decrease in cremations with the numbers at 955, 442 and 221 respectively.

India’s total Covid-19 active cases have decreased to 35,16,997 with a net decline of 1,01,461 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. It said Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 75.9 per cent of India’s total active cases.

The daily new Covid cases being registered in India was less than 3 lakh after 26 days, the ministry said.

Odisha is currently in total lockdown in an attempt to curb the number of cases.

“If we assume the first six months of 2020 as non-COVID-19 period for Odisha as far as deaths are concerned, the second half saw a dramatic rise in deaths across the State. Ironically, the State’s [official] total COVID-19 death toll is almost half of the bodies cremated at one crematorium,” said Pradip Pradhan, who obtained the information through the RTI Act.

