One dead, 12 Injured as Families of Bride & Groom Spar over Music at Wedding Venue in UP
The incident took place as a clash erupted between members of the wedding procession and the bride's relatives during the 'dwar puja' ceremony over the song that was being played by the DJ.
Representative Image.
Gorakhpur (UP): One person was killed and at least 12 others were injured in a clash between families of the bride and groom over the choice of songs being played at the wedding function in Ashokpur village under Duboulia police station area of Basti district, police said on Friday.
There was a clash between members of the 'baraat' or wedding procession and the bride's relatives during the 'dwar puja' ceremony overplaying a particular song on the DJ on Thursday night, police said.
Verbal arguments turned ugly when bricks and sticks were used during the ensuing scuffle between the two sides leaving 12 people injured including the groom Beer Bahadur Nishad, groom's father Ram Subhag and maternal uncle Phirtu Nishad.
The police rushed the injured to Kaptanganj CHC Hospital from where Phirtu Nishad, who was seriously injured, was referred to Lucknow. He succumbed to his injuries on the way, police said. Two people have been arrested after registering a case, police said, adding that the 'baraat' returned without the wedding taking place.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Entity Gaming in Third Place, SouL Wins a Chicken Dinner on Day 1
- PM Narendra Modi Attends Mohena Kumari Singh's Royal Reception in Delhi, Clicks Cool Selfies
- Tata Sky Cashback Offer: Who Says There Are No Long Duration Channel Packs?
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 1 of Global Finals
- 18,000-Year-Old Frozen 'Puppy' Discovered in Near-perfect Condition in Siberia