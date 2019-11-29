Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

One dead, 12 Injured as Families of Bride & Groom Spar over Music at Wedding Venue in UP

The incident took place as a clash erupted between members of the wedding procession and the bride's relatives during the 'dwar puja' ceremony over the song that was being played by the DJ.

PTI

Updated:November 29, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
One dead, 12 Injured as Families of Bride & Groom Spar over Music at Wedding Venue in UP
Representative Image.

Gorakhpur (UP): One person was killed and at least 12 others were injured in a clash between families of the bride and groom over the choice of songs being played at the wedding function in Ashokpur village under Duboulia police station area of Basti district, police said on Friday.

There was a clash between members of the 'baraat' or wedding procession and the bride's relatives during the 'dwar puja' ceremony overplaying a particular song on the DJ on Thursday night, police said.

Verbal arguments turned ugly when bricks and sticks were used during the ensuing scuffle between the two sides leaving 12 people injured including the groom Beer Bahadur Nishad, groom's father Ram Subhag and maternal uncle Phirtu Nishad.

The police rushed the injured to Kaptanganj CHC Hospital from where Phirtu Nishad, who was seriously injured, was referred to Lucknow. He succumbed to his injuries on the way, police said. Two people have been arrested after registering a case, police said, adding that the 'baraat' returned without the wedding taking place.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram