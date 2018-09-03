One Dead, 121 Injured in Mumbai's Dahi Handi Celebrations

Even as the Dahi Handi festival was celebrated with gaiety on Monday, one ‘govinda’ (reveller) died and 121 others were injured in separate incidents in Mumbai and suburbs, police said.In Thane district neighbouring Mumbai, 13 ‘govindas’, including two children aged 10 and 12, suffered injuries, a Region Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) official said. He said the injured ‘govindas’ were admitted to different hospitals in Thane and Kalwa.In Mumbai, Kush Khandare, 20, suffered an epileptic attack when he climbed the first layer of a human pyramid in Dharavi in Central Mumbai on Monday afternoon, police said. He was taken to Sion Hospital where doctors declared him dead before admission, a senior police officer said. The deceased was a resident of a chawl in Dharavi.In separate incidents in the island city and suburbs, 121 ‘govindas’ suffered injuries, as per the reports received till 8pm, the officer said. He said 25 of the injured ‘govindas’ remain hospitalised while 91 were discharged after first aid.The festival, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, was celebrated with enthusiasm across Mumbai, including in areas like Ghatkopar, Dadar, Lalbaug and Bhandup. The Dahi Handi ritual is part of the Janmashtami festival in Maharashtra where youngsters dressed in colourful attire make a human pyramid to reach an earthen pot containing buttermilk which is suspended in mid-air and break it. Religious institutions, political leaders and ‘govinda’ mandals took part in the Dahi Handi celebrations that were marked by frequent chants of “Govinda aala re" (Govinda has come).