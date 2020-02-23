Take the pledge to vote

One Dead, 17 Injured in Jallikattu in Madurai District; Telangana Guv, Sadhguru in Attendance

Subash Chandra Bose (24) of Pudukkottai died after the horn of a bull went to his chest, while another Murugan (37) of Madurai district got critically hurt when another bull gored him in his throat.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 9:54 PM IST
Representative image.

Coimbatore: One person was gored to death, while 17 others were injured, one of them seriously, during jallikattu (bull-taming) here on Sunday.

Subash Chandra Bose (24) of Pudukkottai died after the horn of a bull went to his chest, while another Murugan (37) of Madurai district got critically hurt when another bull gored him in his throat.

About 1,000 bulls and 820 tamers took part in the event flagged off by Tamil Nadu Minister of Municipal Administration SP Velumani.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan was the guest of honour at the event organised by the district administration and Coimbatore Jallikattu Association.

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who was present, told reporters that there was a need to develop the traditional sport further and asked the stakeholders to improve the sport to make it safe, both for bulls and tamers.

Ajay of Madurai was adjudged as the best tamer as he was successful in taming 20 bulls. He received a Maruti Alto car and a three-cent land as a prize.

